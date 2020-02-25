SunTrust Banks Increases CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Price Target to $82.00

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) had its price objective upped by SunTrust Banks from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CONE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded CyrusOne from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Cowen upgraded CyrusOne from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut CyrusOne from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 target price on CyrusOne and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CyrusOne from $78.50 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.59.

NASDAQ:CONE opened at $67.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. CyrusOne has a 1 year low of $48.94 and a 1 year high of $79.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.33. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.47, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is currently 55.10%.

In other CyrusOne news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $325,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,320,553.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 100,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $6,700,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,212,517. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,900,195. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in CyrusOne during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 4,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

