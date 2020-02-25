SunTrust Banks Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.50. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aerojet Rocketdyne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.40.

NYSE:AJRD opened at $52.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.33. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $57.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.82.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.75 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 49,520 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.