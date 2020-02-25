Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sunnova Energy International Inc. is a residential solar and energy storage service provider. It operates primarily in U.S. states and territories. Sunnova Energy International Inc. is based in Houston, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NOVA. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.33.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVA opened at $17.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.40. Sunnova Energy International has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $19.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newlight Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter worth about $107,528,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,044,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,973,000 after buying an additional 432,393 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,052,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,906,000 after buying an additional 939,700 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 643,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after buying an additional 155,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter worth about $6,289,000.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

