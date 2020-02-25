Summit Industrial Income REIT Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share (TSE:SMU)

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Summit Industrial Income REIT in a report issued on Sunday, February 23rd. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Summit Industrial Income REIT’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 26th.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

