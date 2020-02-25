Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) Price Target Increased to C$14.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$13.25 to C$14.50 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a one year low of C$5.22 and a one year high of C$12.00.

