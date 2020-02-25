SUMCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of SUMCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SUMCO CORP/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of SUMCO CORP/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SUMCO CORP/ADR from a neutral rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SUMCO CORP/ADR from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of SUOPY stock opened at $34.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 2.32. SUMCO CORP/ADR has a one year low of $21.71 and a one year high of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.00.

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

