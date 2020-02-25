Subsea 7 (SUBCY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Subsea 7 to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Subsea 7 stock opened at $9.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.25. Subsea 7 has a one year low of $8.96 and a one year high of $13.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.58.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

