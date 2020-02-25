Stratasys (SSYS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $19.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.89. Stratasys has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $30.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -637.45, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SSYS shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Stratasys to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

