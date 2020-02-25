Stoneridge (SRI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Stoneridge to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SRI opened at $28.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $811.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32. Stoneridge has a 52-week low of $25.11 and a 52-week high of $34.46.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley set a $33.00 price target on Stoneridge and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Stoneridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stoneridge has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

