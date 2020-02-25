Stifel Nicolaus Increases salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $210.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $195.00 to $210.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cross Research reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $191.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $200.20.

NYSE CRM opened at $185.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $184.26 and its 200-day moving average is $162.04. salesforce.com has a 12-month low of $137.87 and a 12-month high of $195.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $168.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total value of $1,932,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 6,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,865,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 503,571 shares of company stock valued at $86,697,320. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 189 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 127.8% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 221 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

