Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) Price Target to $65.00

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NCLH. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Nomura cut their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.73.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

NASDAQ NCLH opened at $42.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.11. Norwegian Cruise Line has a fifty-two week low of $42.18 and a fifty-two week high of $59.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,545,405. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 1,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $99,248.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,212.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,786 shares of company stock valued at $551,928 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 975,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,004,000 after buying an additional 14,280 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 208,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,772,000 after purchasing an additional 16,727 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 690,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,769,000 after purchasing an additional 46,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halsey Associates Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 253,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,123,000 after purchasing an additional 14,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.