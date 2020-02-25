Standard Chartered (SCBFF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

Standard Chartered stock opened at $8.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.58. Standard Chartered has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $9.74.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Standard Chartered from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. BNP Paribas lowered Standard Chartered from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Standard Chartered from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

