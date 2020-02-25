St. Joe (JOE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

St. Joe stock opened at $20.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.43 and a beta of 0.96. St. Joe has a 12-month low of $14.77 and a 12-month high of $23.38.

About St. Joe

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Hospitality, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes.

