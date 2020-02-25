SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $599.67

SSP Group PLC (LON:SSPG)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 599.67 ($7.89) and last traded at GBX 599.67 ($7.89), with a volume of 513981 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 616 ($8.10).

A number of brokerages recently commented on SSPG. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.95) target price on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. HSBC upgraded SSP Group to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 800 ($10.52) in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 740 ($9.73) target price (up from GBX 720 ($9.47)) on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 715 ($9.41).

Get SSP Group alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 665.98 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 663.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84.

In other SSP Group news, insider Jonathan Davies sold 69,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 641 ($8.43), for a total value of £447,603.89 ($588,797.54). Also, insider Simon Smith sold 56,737 shares of SSP Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 657 ($8.64), for a total transaction of £372,762.09 ($490,347.40).

SSP Group Company Profile (LON:SSPG)

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 450 brands through a portfolio of 2,500 outlets, including coffee shops, sandwich bars, bakeries, and casual and fine-dining restaurants, as well as convenience and retail outlets in travel locations in approximately 30 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.