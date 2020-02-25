SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Position Lifted by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 44.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,644 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 1.1% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 303.9% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 809,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,914,000 after purchasing an additional 608,848 shares in the last quarter. Truefg LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,406,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,579,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,401,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,879,000.

Shares of SPYG opened at $43.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.95 and a 200-day moving average of $40.78. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $35.57 and a 52 week high of $45.73.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

