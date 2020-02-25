SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) Stock Holdings Cut by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,173 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors owned 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 414.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 681.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF stock opened at $31.34 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $28.54 and a 12-month high of $33.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.46 and its 200-day moving average is $31.20.

