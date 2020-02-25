SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stake Decreased by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,878,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,502,927 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 4.3% of CI Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $840,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GLD traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.17. The company had a trading volume of 430,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,257,496. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.69. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $119.54 and a 52 week high of $158.53.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

