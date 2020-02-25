SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) vs. Farfetch (NASDAQ:FTCH) Critical Analysis

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) and Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

SPAR Group has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farfetch has a beta of 2.53, suggesting that its stock price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for SPAR Group and Farfetch, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SPAR Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Farfetch 1 1 9 0 2.73

Farfetch has a consensus target price of $22.14, indicating a potential upside of 103.87%. Given Farfetch’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Farfetch is more favorable than SPAR Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.4% of SPAR Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.1% of Farfetch shares are held by institutional investors. 62.2% of SPAR Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SPAR Group and Farfetch’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPAR Group $229.19 million 0.11 -$1.55 million N/A N/A Farfetch $602.38 million 5.41 -$155.57 million ($0.59) -18.41

SPAR Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Farfetch.

Profitability

This table compares SPAR Group and Farfetch’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPAR Group 1.01% 13.05% 4.48% Farfetch -35.84% -25.14% -18.34%

About SPAR Group

SPAR Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated services, such as product reordering and replenishment; ensuring its products for distribution; adding new products; implementing store planogram schematics; setting product category shelves; ensuring that product shelf tags are in place; checking for salability of the clients' products; placing new product and promotional items in prominent positions; and kiosk replenishment and maintenance services for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. It also provides dedicated services, including syndicated services, as well as new store set-up, store remodel, and fixture installation services for a specific retailer or manufacturer. In addition, the company offers project services comprising specific in-store services initiated by retailers and manufacturers, such as new store openings, new product launches, special seasonal or promotional merchandising, focused product support, product recalls, and in-store product demonstration and sampling, as well as performs kiosk product replenishment, inventory control, new store sets and existing store resets, re-merchandising, remodels and category implementation, and under annual or stand-alone project contracts or agreements. Further, it assembles furniture, grills, and various other products in stores, homes, and offices; and offers in-store event staffing, retail compliance and price audit, mystery shopping, and data collection services. The company serves mass merchandisers; pharmacies; Pharmacies; grocery, office supply, dollar, convenience, specialty, electronic, and home improvement stores; and other retail outlets. SPAR Group, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

