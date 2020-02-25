SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $43.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.03% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SP Plus Corporation provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security and event logistics services to property owners and managers in all markets of the real estate industry. The Company also provides a range of ancillary services, such as airport shuttle operations, taxi and livery dispatch services and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services. Its clients include owners of office building complexes, shopping centers, sports complexes, hotels, hospitals, and various airports. SP Plus Corporation, formerly known as Standard Parking Corporation, is based in United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SP. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Sidoti decreased their target price on shares of SP Plus from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Shares of SP Plus stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,425. SP Plus has a 1-year low of $30.66 and a 1-year high of $47.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.98 and a 200 day moving average of $40.30. The company has a market capitalization of $880.10 million, a PE ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). SP Plus had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $231.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SP Plus will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in SP Plus by 544.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 94,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 79,504 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 8.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SP Plus during the fourth quarter worth $1,443,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 56.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 18,087 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 9,759 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

