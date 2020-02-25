SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of SP Plus in a report released on Thursday, February 20th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.90. William Blair also issued estimates for SP Plus’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $231.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.50 million. SP Plus had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 2.93%.

SP has been the subject of several other reports. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of SP Plus in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of SP Plus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Sidoti dropped their target price on shares of SP Plus from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

NASDAQ SP opened at $38.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $880.10 million, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95. SP Plus has a 52-week low of $30.66 and a 52-week high of $47.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. P2 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in SP Plus by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,229,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,156,000 after acquiring an additional 85,014 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its position in SP Plus by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 889,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,729,000 after acquiring an additional 25,910 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in SP Plus by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 617,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,217,000 after acquiring an additional 74,300 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its position in SP Plus by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 610,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,889,000 after acquiring an additional 10,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in SP Plus by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,032,000 after acquiring an additional 9,903 shares during the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

