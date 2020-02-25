SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) by 87.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SP Plus were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of SP Plus during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SP Plus during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SP Plus during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of SP Plus by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 6,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SP Plus during the third quarter valued at about $403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SP stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $880.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.30. SP Plus Corp has a 1-year low of $30.66 and a 1-year high of $47.33.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $231.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.50 million. SP Plus had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 16.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SP Plus Corp will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SP shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of SP Plus in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Sidoti dropped their price objective on shares of SP Plus from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

