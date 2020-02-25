Smart Sand (SND) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Smart Sand to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SND opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.24. Smart Sand has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $4.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average is $2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

In other news, Director Andrew R. Speaker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $48,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,147,267 shares in the company, valued at $2,776,386.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 47.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SND has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smart Sand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Smart Sand from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Smart Sand from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.13.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

