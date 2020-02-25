Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sleep Number in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sleep Number’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.44 EPS.

SNBR has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sleep Number has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.13.

Sleep Number stock opened at $53.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.17. Sleep Number has a 1 year low of $32.53 and a 1 year high of $61.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.33.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $441.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.59 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 53.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS.

In other news, CFO David R. Callen sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $427,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Patricia Ann Dirks sold 8,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $454,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,755 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,525. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 360,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,909,000 after purchasing an additional 45,327 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,227,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,653,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 386.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 29,931 shares in the last quarter.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

