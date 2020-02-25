SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SLG. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America raised SL Green Realty from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.53.

Shares of NYSE:SLG opened at $90.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. SL Green Realty has a 12-month low of $75.46 and a 12-month high of $96.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.82 and its 200 day moving average is $85.76.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($1.52). The company had revenue of $218.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.14 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 4.56%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

