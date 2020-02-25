SJW Group (SJW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) is set to release its Q4 2019 earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect SJW Group to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SJW opened at $71.46 on Tuesday. SJW Group has a twelve month low of $59.10 and a twelve month high of $74.99. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.41, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.00%.

In related news, CFO James Patrick Lynch sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $58,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold a total of 2,800 shares of company stock worth $199,440 in the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SJW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SJW Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SJW Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.83.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

