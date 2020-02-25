Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Given New Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Co from to in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.10.

NYSE SIX opened at $31.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.42. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12-month low of $29.96 and a 12-month high of $59.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 12.04% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. The business had revenue of $261.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Six Flags Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIX. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 29,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

