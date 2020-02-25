Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ SBGI opened at $28.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.04. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 1 year low of $27.45 and a 1 year high of $66.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.92 and its 200 day moving average is $37.33.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SBGI shares. ValuEngine raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

