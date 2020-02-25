Sims Metal Management (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sims Metal Management (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $8.25 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sims Metal Management Ltd is a metals and electronics recycling company. It specializes in ferrous and non-ferrous metals recycling, post-consumer electronic goods recycling, and municipal waste recycling. Sims Metal Management Ltd, formerly known as Sims Group, is based in New York, United States. “

Get Sims Metal Management alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SMSMY. ValuEngine lowered Sims Metal Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sims Metal Management in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMSMY opened at $6.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.25. Sims Metal Management has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $8.96.

About Sims Metal Management

Sims Metal Management Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals. The company operates through five segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand, Metals, Europe Metals, and Global E-Recycling. It is involved in the collection, processing, and trading of iron and steel secondary raw materials; and other metal alloys and residues, principally aluminum, lead, copper, zinc, and nickel bearing materials.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sims Metal Management (SMSMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sims Metal Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sims Metal Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.