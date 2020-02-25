SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) vs. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NASDAQ:RBA) Financial Review

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.3% of SilverSun Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.8% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.0% of SilverSun Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares SilverSun Technologies and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SilverSun Technologies 22.89% -25.80% -11.15% Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers 9.90% 15.88% 5.91%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SilverSun Technologies and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SilverSun Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers 3 4 2 0 1.89

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a consensus target price of $37.00, suggesting a potential downside of 14.41%. Given Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers is more favorable than SilverSun Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

SilverSun Technologies has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SilverSun Technologies and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SilverSun Technologies $41.00 million 0.34 $260,000.00 N/A N/A Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers $1.17 billion 4.04 $121.48 million $1.08 40.03

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has higher revenue and earnings than SilverSun Technologies.

Summary

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers beats SilverSun Technologies on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

SilverSun Technologies Company Profile

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning software for the financial accounting requirements, as well as offers training, technical support, and professional services. The company also publishes and markets MAPADOC, an electronic data interchange software through a network of resellers. In addition, the company resells warehouse management system software, which controls the movement and storage of materials; and customer relationship management and business intelligence products. Further, it provides managed, cybersecurity, business continuity, disaster recovery, data back-up, network maintenance and service upgrades, and application hosting services. It serves small and medium-sized businesses that sell services and products to various end users, manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors in the United States. The company was formerly known as Trey Resources, Inc. and changed its name to SilverSun Technologies, Inc. in June 2011. SilverSun Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in East Hanover, New Jersey.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery. It also offers live auction events with online bidding. The company sells used equipment to its customers through live, unreserved auctions at 40 auction sites worldwide. It serves construction, transportation, agriculture, energy, oil and gas, mining, and forestry sectors. The company operates in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

