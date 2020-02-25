Silk Road Medical (SILK) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Silk Road Medical to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SILK stock opened at $46.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.54. Silk Road Medical has a 12-month low of $27.83 and a 12-month high of $51.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a current ratio of 10.61.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

In other Silk Road Medical news, EVP Richard Ruedy sold 32,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $1,224,436.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,239,142. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrew S. Davis sold 6,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $236,869.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,247.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 116,027 shares of company stock worth $4,745,295 in the last 90 days.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

