Sigma Designs (OTCMKTS:SIGM) versus IPG Photonics (OTCMKTS:IPGP) Critical Analysis

Sigma Designs (OTCMKTS:SIGM) and IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sigma Designs and IPG Photonics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sigma Designs $65.90 million 0.14 -$120.04 million N/A N/A IPG Photonics $1.31 billion 5.34 $180.23 million $4.36 30.31

IPG Photonics has higher revenue and earnings than Sigma Designs.

Risk & Volatility

Sigma Designs has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IPG Photonics has a beta of 2.23, suggesting that its stock price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sigma Designs and IPG Photonics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigma Designs 0 0 0 0 N/A IPG Photonics 0 8 4 1 2.46

IPG Photonics has a consensus price target of $164.98, indicating a potential upside of 24.83%. Given IPG Photonics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe IPG Photonics is more favorable than Sigma Designs.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Sigma Designs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.5% of IPG Photonics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Sigma Designs shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.9% of IPG Photonics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sigma Designs and IPG Photonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigma Designs N/A N/A N/A IPG Photonics 13.71% 10.09% 8.77%

Summary

IPG Photonics beats Sigma Designs on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sigma Designs Company Profile

Sigma Designs, Inc., an integrated system-on-chip solutions provider, provides intelligent platforms for use in the home entertainment, and home and industrial control appliances. The company offers mobile Internet of Things solutions used primarily for tracking applications, such as small tags that can be attached to track pets, keys, children, luggage, and vehicles. It also offers legacy products; and software development kits and engineering support services for hardware and software. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force, manufacturer representatives, distributors, and resellers to end-product manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and original design manufacturers in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. Sigma Designs, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories. It also provides erbium-doped fiber and Raman amplifiers, and integrated communications systems, which are deployed in broadband networks, such as fiber to the home, fiber to the curb, passive optical networks, and dense wavelength division multiplexing (DWDM) networks; ytterbium and thulium specialty fiber amplifiers and broadband light sources; and single-frequency, linearly polarized, and polarization-maintaining versions of its amplifier products. In addition, the company offers interconnect, coarse wavelength division multiplexing, DWDM, and tunable-based pluggable interfaces to serve optical transmission needs; integrated laser systems; 2D compact flat sheet cutter systems and multi-axis systems; welding seam stepper and picker, a fiber laser welding tool; and specialized fiber laser systems for material processing applications. Its lasers and amplifiers are also used in materials processing, advanced communications, and medical applications. The company markets its products to original equipment manufacturers, system integrators, and end users through direct sales force, as well as through agreements with independent sales representatives and distributors. IPG Photonics Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Oxford, Massachusetts.

