Siemens (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of -3.57

Media stories about Siemens (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) have been trending very negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Siemens earned a coverage optimism score of -3.57 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Siemens’ score:

Shares of SMAWF stock opened at $110.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.72. Siemens has a fifty-two week low of $93.39 and a fifty-two week high of $132.45.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

