Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SFL Corporation Ltd. owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom and the Marshall Islands. SFL Corporation Ltd., formerly known as Ship Finance International Limited, is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Get Ship Finance International alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on SFL. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ship Finance International in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine lowered Ship Finance International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Ship Finance International stock opened at $12.90 on Friday. Ship Finance International has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $15.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.85%. Ship Finance International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.44%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ship Finance International by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,598,424 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $22,442,000 after buying an additional 11,337 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Ship Finance International by 9.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,517 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 10,829 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Ship Finance International by 35.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,865 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 19,404 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ship Finance International by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 593,781 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,428,000 after buying an additional 15,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Ship Finance International by 436.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,680 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Ship Finance International Company Profile

Ship Finance International Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. Its assets include oil tankers, dry bulk carriers, container vessels, car carriers, jack-up drilling rig, ultra-deepwater drilling units, offshore supply vessels, and chemical tankers.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ship Finance International (SFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ship Finance International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ship Finance International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.