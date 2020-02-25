Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Barclays from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 6.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SHAK. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Shake Shack from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective (down from $97.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Shake Shack from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.70.

Shares of SHAK stock traded down $9.62 on Tuesday, hitting $63.95. 5,962,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,071,611. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.55 and a 200 day moving average of $77.99. Shake Shack has a fifty-two week low of $49.28 and a fifty-two week high of $105.84.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $151.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.05 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 3.69%. Shake Shack’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 337,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total transaction of $20,366,019.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Shake Shack by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 386,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,051,000 after buying an additional 14,704 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 665.7% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 56,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 48,908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

