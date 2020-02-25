SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,213 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RUBI. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of The Rubicon Project by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 7,379 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Rubicon Project during the 3rd quarter valued at about $460,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Rubicon Project during the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Rubicon Project during the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Rubicon Project during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,573,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

The Rubicon Project stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.72. The company had a trading volume of 52,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,999. The company has a market capitalization of $664.31 million, a P/E ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 1.62. The Rubicon Project Inc has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $13.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

In other The Rubicon Project news, General Counsel Jonathan Feldman sold 15,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $162,027.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 95,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,859.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Frank Addante sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $259,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,184,819 shares in the company, valued at $12,310,269.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 90,217 shares of company stock worth $969,812 over the last ninety days. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Rubicon Project from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of The Rubicon Project from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of The Rubicon Project in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of The Rubicon Project in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of The Rubicon Project from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Rubicon Project has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

The Rubicon Project Profile

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

