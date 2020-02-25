SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHR. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 246.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BHR. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.99. 2,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,875. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market cap of $274.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.40 and its 200-day moving average is $9.06. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $7.87 and a 52 week high of $14.03.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

