SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $79,000 Position in Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Power Corp (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Atlantic Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Atlantic Power by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 66,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 4,415 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Atlantic Power by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 211,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 71,358 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in Atlantic Power by 151.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 371,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 223,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Atlantic Power by 209.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 750,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 508,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Atlantic Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th.

AT remained flat at $$2.42 during trading on Tuesday. 1,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,906. The company has a market capitalization of $263.54 million, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.38. Atlantic Power Corp has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $3.02.

Atlantic Power Profile

Atlantic Power Corp. is a power producer company, which engages in owning power generation assets. The firm operates through its segments: East U.S., West U.S., Canada and Un-Allocated Corporate. It projects sell electricity and steam to investment-grade utilities and creditworthy large customers under long term Power Purchase Agreements.

