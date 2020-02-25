SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $78,000 Position in Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth $382,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 235.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 136,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 95,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth $522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VSTO. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine cut Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.88.

NYSE:VSTO traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $8.88. The stock had a trading volume of 13,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,894. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.13 and its 200 day moving average is $7.15. The company has a market cap of $542.88 million, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Vista Outdoor Inc has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $10.42.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $424.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.47 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

