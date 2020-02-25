SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 4,049 Shares of Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,049 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Briggs & Stratton were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Briggs & Stratton by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Briggs & Stratton by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Briggs & Stratton by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Briggs & Stratton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Briggs & Stratton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Briggs & Stratton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Briggs & Stratton in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

BGG stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $3.35. 38,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,602,481. Briggs & Stratton Co. has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $14.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $144.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.61.

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). Briggs & Stratton had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a negative return on equity of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $437.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.87 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Briggs & Stratton Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Briggs & Stratton Profile

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.

