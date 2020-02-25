SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 168,710 Shares of Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) by 93.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 168,710 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tellurian by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 79,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 147,148 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 54.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 17.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 36.2% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 24,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares during the last quarter. 16.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TELL traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $5.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 766,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,999. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.36. Tellurian Inc has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $11.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 677.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.16%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tellurian Inc will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TELL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Tellurian from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

