SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 1,234 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,079,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 512.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 66,109 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $426,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

PFSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush boosted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.14.

Shares of PFSI stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.96. 12,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,262. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.44. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $39.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.27.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 26.60%. The business had revenue of $490.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.75 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 9.82%.

In other news, Director Anne Mccallion sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $180,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $507,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,500 shares of company stock worth $3,633,635. Insiders own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

