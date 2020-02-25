SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stake in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 86.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 21,874 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CTS were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CTS by 518.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CTS during the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CTS by 8.9% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CTS during the third quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of CTS by 24.9% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,159 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 5,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTS from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CTS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

NYSE:CTS traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,869. The company has a market capitalization of $949.97 million, a P/E ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.26. CTS Co. has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.58.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. CTS had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $115.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. CTS’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CTS Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.03%.

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

