SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Shares in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 154.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 61.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 61.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Shares of MCRI stock traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $53.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,111. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $980.95 million, a PE ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.66 and a 200-day moving average of $46.90. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.78 and a 12 month high of $57.57.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCRI. BidaskClub raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Monarch Casino & Resort presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

Featured Article: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.