SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Shares in Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CARE. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Carter Bank and Trust by 16.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Carter Bank and Trust in the third quarter valued at about $176,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Carter Bank and Trust in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carter Bank and Trust by 95.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 12,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Carter Bank and Trust by 12.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. 34.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARE stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.45. The stock had a trading volume of 109 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,142. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.26. Carter Bank and Trust has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $24.25.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Carter Bank and Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Carter Bank & Trust provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. It accepts checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans, such as secured and unsecured commercial loans; secured and unsecured consumer loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

