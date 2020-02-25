SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Shares in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AROW. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AROW stock traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $33.77. 106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Arrow Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $31.17 and a 12 month high of $38.31. The stock has a market cap of $522.53 million, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.89 and a 200 day moving average of $34.90.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 27.09%. The business had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Arrow Financial Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.60%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Arrow Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Arrow Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

