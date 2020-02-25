SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in State Auto Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STFC)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of State Auto Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STFC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in State Auto Financial by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 350,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,346,000 after buying an additional 22,460 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in State Auto Financial by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in State Auto Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in State Auto Financial by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 11,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in State Auto Financial by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Matthew Stanley Mrozek sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $115,662.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,377.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of State Auto Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of State Auto Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of State Auto Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th.

State Auto Financial stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.82. 8,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,140. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.34. State Auto Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $36.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.83 and a 200-day moving average of $31.88.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.30 million. State Auto Financial had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 6.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that State Auto Financial Corp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products. It operates through four segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, Specialty Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

