SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 10,393 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,536 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,345 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at $318,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at $379,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 38,355 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOD traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.43. 5,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,210. Modine Manufacturing Co. has a 1 year low of $6.58 and a 1 year high of $16.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.83 and its 200-day moving average is $9.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.87.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.17. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $473.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.98 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Modine Manufacturing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Dougherty & Co lowered Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.44.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

