SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LLNW. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its stake in Limelight Networks by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 3,208,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,722,000 after acquiring an additional 415,102 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 386,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 99,605 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 321,691 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 27,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Limelight Networks news, Director Jeffrey T. Fisher sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 342,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,916,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

LLNW traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $5.28. 19,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,387,206. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $6.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.89 million, a PE ratio of -40.62 and a beta of 2.13.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $60.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.79 million. The firm’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LLNW shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine lowered Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Limelight Networks to $4.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

