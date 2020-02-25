SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITIC. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Investors Title by 9.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Investors Title by 4.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Investors Title by 32.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Investors Title by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investors Title in the third quarter valued at $458,000. Institutional investors own 41.61% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ITIC stock traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $171.55. The stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,861. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.34 and its 200-day moving average is $159.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Investors Title has a 52-week low of $134.04 and a 52-week high of $182.52.
Investors Title Profile
Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.
