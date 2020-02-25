SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITIC. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Investors Title by 9.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Investors Title by 4.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Investors Title by 32.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Investors Title by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investors Title in the third quarter valued at $458,000. Institutional investors own 41.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITIC stock traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $171.55. The stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,861. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.34 and its 200-day moving average is $159.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Investors Title has a 52-week low of $134.04 and a 52-week high of $182.52.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ITIC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Investors Title from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Investors Title from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Investors Title Profile

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

