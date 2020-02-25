SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $97,000 Investment in Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 21,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 6,022 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ardelyx in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen assumed coverage on Ardelyx in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Ardelyx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.40.

Shares of ARDX traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $7.06. The stock had a trading volume of 36,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,702. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 6.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.89. Ardelyx Inc has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $8.81.

In other news, CEO Michael Raab sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $183,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $34,000.00. Company insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardio renal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

